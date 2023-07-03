‘Sab ko jawani achhi lagti hai’: Jaishankar on life as ‘bureaucrat vs minister’ | VIDEO

Interacting with the students of NIT Delhi as part of the BJP's mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday said no country can progress without embracing technology and research and development. He also advised the students to understand local and global developments. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva during 'NIT Students Dialogue', in New Delhi, Monday, July 3, 2023.(PTI)

"Globalisation has broken down the boundaries between inside and outside and you should understand what is happening around you," he said citing the impacts of the Covid pandemic and Ukraine war on the prices of petroleum products and food grains.

The interaction saw a light-hearted moment when a student asked Jaishankar, who has also served as a career diplomat, which life he liked the most – of a bureaucrat or a minister.

“Sab ko jawani achhi lagti hai (Everyone likes the youthfulness),” the minister quipped, evoking laughter in the room.

During the interaction, the external affairs minister asserted that several changes have taken place in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing Modi's recent visit to the US, Jaishankar said, "He has a different image, especially in the democratic world as a senior experienced and credible leader."

The ideas and decisions of Modi have an impact, he said.

"In his foreign visits, Modi represents the strength and talent of 149 crore Indians. The world is now looking towards India and its youth," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister also highlighted the Modi government's initiatives to make India a hub of semiconductor manufacturing and set up a national research foundation.

(With PTI inputs)

