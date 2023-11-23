Jaishankar on resumption of e-visas in Canada: 'Situation relatively improved'

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said the resumption of e-visa services in Canada amid the India-Canada diplomatic crisis was a 'logical consequence' as the situation relatively improved and India was progressively resuming the visa services. Speaking at the press conference following the conclusion of the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit, Jaishankar said the G20 meeting had nothing to do with it. "What had happened was we had temporarily suspended visa issuance because the situation in Canada made it difficult for our diplomats to do the, you know, frankly to go to the office and do the necessary work for processing visas. As the situation there has become more secure or relatively improved, I think we have found it possible for the visa services to progressively resume," Jaishankar said.

"Physical visas had started in many categories. And at that time itself, we said we would be looking at e-visas next. So I think it's the logical consequence," Jaishankar said.

From November 22, the Indian eVisa facility was restored for all eligible Canadian citizens holding regular/ordinary Canadian passports. This came after India started issuing entry visa, business visa, medical visa and conference visa from October 26 -- after a month of suspension.

India -Canada diplomatic tension flared up since September after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian agents had a role behind the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar -- designated as a terrorist by India. India rejected the allegation and asked Canada to provide evidence which Ottawa claimed it had but New Delhi denied receiving any such proof. Both India and Canada expelled a senior diplomat each as the tension escalated, India suspended its visa services in Canada and asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats posted in India accusing them of interfering in India's internal affairs.

