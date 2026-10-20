Jaishankar voices concern over Gulf situation during talks with UAE, backs safe flow of trade

External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday highlighted India's deep concern over the situation in the Gulf during a meeting with UAE deputy prime minister and foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasising support for "free, safe and unimpeded flow of trade, energy, and fertiliser".

EAM Jaishankar thanked UAE leadership for "ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE." (File Photo/Bloomberg)

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Delivering his opening remarks, Jaishankar also asserted that India would support efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy.

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Jaishankar said, "The situation in the Gulf remains a matter of deep concern; we will continue to work together and support all efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy. We continue to support free, safe and unimpeded flow of trade, energy, and fertiliser."

"I would also like to thank you today, and through you, the UAE leadership for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE," the EAM added.

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Tensions between the US and Iran have continued for months now, with regional security in West Asia and the key Strait of Hormuz waterway bearing the brunt of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Saudi forces on Tuesday said they had intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at the capital, according to an AFP report.

Turki Al-Malki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition backing Yemen's government in its war against the Houthis, reportedly said that the kingdom "intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh".

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"A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Riyadh City to alert for a potential danger," the Saudi civil defence said in a statement on X.

Also Read | US issues security alerts across 12 Middle East nations including UAE, Saudi Arabia; warns citizens to prepare for flight disruptions

UAE Deputy PM in Mumbai to discuss partnership

The UAE deputy PM landed in Mumbai on Monday to further strengthen the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

Informing about his arrival, ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jasiwal wrote in a post on X, "A warm welcome to HH Sheikh @ABZayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of UAE, as he arrives in Mumbai on an official visit to India. He was received by Shri Mangalprabhat Lodha, Minister, Skill Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra."

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"This high-level visit reflects the close and regular engagement between India and UAE, and will further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaiswal added.

EAM Jaishankar also extended a welcome to the leader and said on X, "Delighted to welcome DPM & FM UAE @ABZayed to Mumbai. Look forward to our talks."

The EAM was on an official visit to the UAE from October 14 to 16.

(with inputs from agencies)