UAE visa fraud warning: Indians cautioned against fake agents offering overseas jobs, residency visas

In an advisory dated October 12, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates said they had received complaints against agencies advertising third-country employment and residency visa services through social media.

Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been warned against fraudulent visa and migration agencies accused of collecting fees for overseas employment and residency services without delivering the promised services or refunds.

The missions urged Indians to exercise caution when dealing with private visa processing agencies, particularly those operating outside India.

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Indians told to verify visa claims The advisory cautioned applicants against relying solely on social media advertisements or paying money on promises of guaranteed visa approval. It stressed that visa decisions rest exclusively with the government issuing the visa.

Applicants were advised to verify visa requirements, application procedures and authorized channels directly with the relevant embassy or consulate in their country of residence. The missions also recommended consulting official government websites for updated information.

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Warning over misuse of personal data The latest advisory follows an August 24 warning from the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi about unauthorized individuals offering assistance with visa regularization, emergency certificates, exit permits, Emirates IDs and employment-related procedures.

The earlier warning cautioned that personal documents and biometric information could be misused to obtain bank accounts, loans and credit cards without victims' knowledge.

Indians were advised not to share passport details, Emirates ID information or biometric data with unauthorized individuals. Biometric information required for official procedures should be provided only at authorized UAE government facilities.

The embassy also directed people seeking assistance to the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra.

The advisories urge Indians in the UAE to verify immigration-related claims through official channels before paying agents or sharing sensitive personal information.