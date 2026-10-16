US immigration fee hike takes effect today: Who faces higher charges and what it means for Indians

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has increased certain immigration-related fees from October 16, 2026, raising charges for asylum applications, employment authorization, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and certain immigration parole benefits. New US immigration charges kick in today. (AFP)

The fee increases are part of the annual inflation adjustment mandated under the H.R. 1 reconciliation law. USCIS said the revisions account for inflation between July 2025 and July 2026 and are relatively minor.

According to a USCIS notice published on September 30, the revised fees take effect on October 16. Applicants submitting requests postmarked on or after that date must include the updated fee applicable to their immigration benefit.

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USCIS has warned that requests postmarked on or after October 16 without the correct fee will be rejected.

Which US immigration fees have increased? The revised charges apply to four categories of immigration-related fees:

Annual asylum application fee: Increased from $102 to $105, a rise of $3. Immigration parole fee under Form I-131: Increased from $1,020 to $1,050, a rise of $30. Initial employment authorization document (EAD): Increased from $560 to $570 for initial EAD applications by asylum applicants, parole recipients and Temporary Protected Status applicants, a rise of $10. Temporary Protected Status application (Form I-821): Increased from $510 to $520, a rise of $10. These adjustments apply to the specific fee categories listed in the USCIS announcement. They do not represent a blanket increase across every US visa or immigration application.

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What changes from today? The revised charges apply to requests postmarked on or after October 16, 2026. Applicants seeking one of the affected immigration benefits must ensure they submit the correct fee under the updated schedule.

USCIS has warned that requests submitted with an incorrect fee on or after the effective date will be rejected. Applicants should therefore check the relevant form instructions and official fee requirements before mailing their applications.

The announcement does not say that every pending immigration application will automatically incur an additional charge. The stated requirement concerns requests postmarked on or after the effective date that require one of the adjusted fees.

What should Indian applicants know? The fee changes may be relevant to Indians living in the US who fall within the affected categories, including eligible applicants seeking employment authorization or Temporary Protected Status.

However, the announcement does not introduce a general increase in fees for all Indian nationals, tourist visa applicants, international students or employment-based visa holders.

Indians applying for an affected benefit should confirm whether their application falls under one of the listed categories and check the updated amount before submitting it.