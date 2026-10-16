US immigration fee hike takes effect today: Who faces higher charges and what it means for Indians
Certain USCIS fees are rising from October 16, 2026, under an annual inflation adjustment.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has increased certain immigration-related fees from October 16, 2026, raising charges for asylum applications, employment authorization, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and certain immigration parole benefits.
The fee increases are part of the annual inflation adjustment mandated under the H.R. 1 reconciliation law. USCIS said the revisions account for inflation between July 2025 and July 2026 and are relatively minor.
According to a USCIS notice published on September 30, the revised fees take effect on October 16. Applicants submitting requests postmarked on or after that date must include the updated fee applicable to their immigration benefit.
ALSO READ: US Green Card lottery: Judge orders Trump administration to reopen Diversity Visa 2027 registration
USCIS has warned that requests postmarked on or after October 16 without the correct fee will be rejected.
Which US immigration fees have increased?
The revised charges apply to four categories of immigration-related fees:
- Annual asylum application fee: Increased from $102 to $105, a rise of $3.
- Immigration parole fee under Form I-131: Increased from $1,020 to $1,050, a rise of $30.
- Initial employment authorization document (EAD): Increased from $560 to $570 for initial EAD applications by asylum applicants, parole recipients and Temporary Protected Status applicants, a rise of $10.
- Temporary Protected Status application (Form I-821): Increased from $510 to $520, a rise of $10.
These adjustments apply to the specific fee categories listed in the USCIS announcement. They do not represent a blanket increase across every US visa or immigration application.
ALSO READ: US visa rule change: H-1B workers, Indian students may wait longer despite paying extra fees
What changes from today?
The revised charges apply to requests postmarked on or after October 16, 2026. Applicants seeking one of the affected immigration benefits must ensure they submit the correct fee under the updated schedule.
USCIS has warned that requests submitted with an incorrect fee on or after the effective date will be rejected. Applicants should therefore check the relevant form instructions and official fee requirements before mailing their applications.
The announcement does not say that every pending immigration application will automatically incur an additional charge. The stated requirement concerns requests postmarked on or after the effective date that require one of the adjusted fees.
What should Indian applicants know?
The fee changes may be relevant to Indians living in the US who fall within the affected categories, including eligible applicants seeking employment authorization or Temporary Protected Status.
However, the announcement does not introduce a general increase in fees for all Indian nationals, tourist visa applicants, international students or employment-based visa holders.
Indians applying for an affected benefit should confirm whether their application falls under one of the listed categories and check the updated amount before submitting it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More