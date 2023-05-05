Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jaishankar welcomes Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for SCO meeting | WATCH

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2023 10:46 AM IST

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday became the first Pakistani Foreign Minister to visit India in almost 12 years when he arrived in Goa to attend an SCO meet.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday welcomed his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The two exchanged pleasantries and posed for photographs before Bhutto-Zardari headed for the crucial meeting in Goa. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in almost 12 years amid continuing strain in ties between the two countries on a host of issues, including cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Jaishankar also welcomed SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming and foreign ministers of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan for the CFM meeting in Goa.

On Thursday evening, Bhtutto-Zardari attended a reception hosted by Jaishankar for the visiting foreign ministers. While a few people who are part of Bhutto-Zardari's entourage claimed Jaishankar shook hands with his Pakistani counterpart as he did with others, there was no confirmation of it by the Indian side, according to a PTI report.

Earlier, the Pakistan foreign minister was received at the airport in Goa by JP Singh, the joint secretary heading the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division at the external affairs ministry.

"I am very happy to reach Goa to lead the Pakistani delegation at the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting. I expect the SCO CFM meeting to be successful," Bhutto-Zardari told reporters.

In a tweet with the caption 'Salaam, from Goa India', Bhutto-Zardari said: "Assalamualaikum, we have reached Goa for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet".

"I will first hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister. Then, will hold a meeting with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister. I will attend the dinner hosted for all the foreign ministers..," he said in a short video.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jaishankar bilawal bhutto zardari
