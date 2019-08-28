Kashmir Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear pleas on Article 370

The Supreme Court will hear around 10 petitions related to abrogation of Article 370, granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday.

Most of them challenging the Centre’s decision revoking Article 370 while others are connected with the imposition of curfew and its consequences in the region. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will hear the petitions.

