Jammu and Kashmir assembly election phase 2 polling on October 25: Key candidates in fray

With several high-profile candidates in the fray, the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election is expected to be crucial for the Union territory major political parties.



Among the 239 candidates contesting across 26 constituencies are former chief minister Omar Abdullah, Bharatiya Janata Party's state president Ravinder Raina and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari. Omar Abdullah (L), Ravinder Raina (C), Tariq Karra (R)

The assembly segments in second phase are spread across the central Kashmir districts of Budgam, Srinagar, and Ganderbal, as well as the Poonch and Rajouri districts in the Jammu region.

More than 2.5 million people will be eligible to cast their franchise across 26 constituencies – 11 in Jammu and 15 in Kashmir – on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Following the successful completion of the first phase of polling, which witnessed a voter turnout of 61.38 percent, the Union territory is now preparing for the second phase scheduled to be held on September 25.

Here is a list of key candidates for phase 2 of J&K assembly polls:

Tariq Hameed Karra

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra has been fielded from Central Shalteng seat in Srinagar, where he faces PDP's Abdul Qayum Bhat, Awami National Conference's Riyaz Ahmad Mir and Apni Party's Zaffer Habib Dar.

Karra, a former Lok Sabha MP left the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democrtic Party in 2016, criticising the BJP-PDP alliance, which ended in 2018. After resigning from both the Lok Sabha and PDP, he joined the Congress in 2017.

Sarjan Ahmad Wagay

Jailed Kashmiri cleric Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, widely known as Sarjan Barkati has filed nomination papers for two constituencies—Ganderbal and Beerwah.

This comes after his earlier nomination from the Zainpora seat in South Kashmir was rejected due to the absence of a required certificate of oath, which needed to be duly signed by jail authorities.

Barkati gained prominence during the 2016 protest rallies in Shopian and Kulgam distrcits following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani. He was first arrested in 2016 and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and he was arrested again last year, currently facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Barkati is accused of conspiring with others to facilitate and promote secessionist ideologies through his inflammatory speeches.

Omar Abdullah



The National Conference vice president is contesting the 2024 assembly elections from two constituencies in Central Kashmir including Budgam and Ganderbal.

Ganderbal is seen as a stronghold for the National Conference, having elected three generations of the Abdullah family. NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah won the seat in 1977, followed by his son Farooq Abdullah, who secured victories in 1983, 1987, and 1996. Omar Abdullah was later elected from the constituency in 2008.

In Budgam, Abdullah is up against seven other candidates including PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi and Awami National Conference's Aga Syed Ahmad Moosvi.

Ravinder Raina

Bharatiya Janata Party's J&K unit president Ravinder Raina, who registered victory in 2014 from the Nowshera seat, is seeking re-election from the key constituency in Rajouri district. However, this time, he faces a tough challenge from former party colleague Surinder Choudhary, a former MLC now nominated by the National Conference.

Choudhary also enjoys the support of the Congress party, which is contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in alliance with the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference.

Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, the wealthiest candidate in the second phase with assets exceeding ₹165 crore is contesting from the Channapora seat in Srinagar.

Bukhari is facing competition from PDP's Mohammed Iqbal Trumboo, National Conference's Mushtaq Guroo, and BJP's Hilal Ahmad Wani.