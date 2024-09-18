J&K assembly election 2024 live updates: Phase 1 polling today, over 35,000 Kashmiri Pandits to vote

J&K assembly election live updates: Polling officials collect their EVMs and other polling materials at a distribution centre before they leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, in Kishtwar on Tuesday.

J&K assembly election 2024 live updates: Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will vote in its first assembly election in a decade on Wednesday, September 18. Voting will begin at 7am and continue till 6 pm. These will also be the first assembly poll in Jammu and Kashmir since a controversial delimitation exercise earmarked 47 assembly seats for Kashmir and 43 for Jammu in its final order. Around 2.3 million people across 24 out of 90 constituencies are expected to vote on phase 1 of polling....Read More

Of the seats set for voting on Wednesday, eight are in three districts of the Jammu region — Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar, and 16 in four districts of Kashmir — Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), “There are 302 urban and 2,974 rural polling stations. Four election staff, including the presiding officer, will be stationed in each polling station. In total, more than 14,000 polling staff will be deployed on duty for the first phase of election".

Major political parties contesting the assembly elections include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). A last-minute alliance was stitched between Engineer Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and politico-religious outfit Jamaat-e-Islami, but their candidates will contest as Independents.

Key candidates in the first phase are PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti, Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami.

Follow all live updates here