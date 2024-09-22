BJP will sweep J&K polls: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will sweep the elections in Jammu and Kashmir because it kept its promise and abrogated Article 370. Defence minister Rajnath Singh waves to the supporters during a public rally in Jammu. (ANI)

Addressing a rally at RS Pura for party candidate and national secretary Dr Narinder Singh Raina, the defence minister said that statehood will be given to Jammu and Kashmir soon after the polls. “Statehood will be restored after elections,” he said and urged the voters to vote for BJP, a nationalist party.

Rajnath slammed National Conference and Congress for being in cahoots with Pakistan.

“In a despicable attempt to win elections, National Conference and Congress are falsely claiming that Article 370 will be restored if they came to power. Let me assure you that Article 370 has been done and dusted forever,” he said.

Earlier, party candidate Dr Raina, in his address, promised all round development in his constituency. He said “better education, health facilities and improving the infrastructure were his priorities for RS Pura”.

“My vision for this constituency which is my home is a progressive, prosperous RS Pura where we can offer better education and better health services,” he said.

Other news in brief:

Congress-NC alliance will reverse 890 Union laws in J&K: G Kishan Reddy

Jammu Union minister and J&K assembly election in-charge G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Congress party’s anti-India mindset is coming to the forefront in J&K. Talking to reporters here, he said “Congress’ anti-India stance is coming to the fore and the recent trip of Rahul Gandhi to the United States where he made anti-India statements is testimony to that. The Congress led alliance has promised to restore Article 370 in its manifesto. This clearly means it will reverse the 890 Union laws that were applied in J&K.”

J&K leader appointed Youth Cong president

New Delhi Congress has appointed former J&K Pradesh Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib as president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). “Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Shri Uday Bhanu Chib, currently General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and former President of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress, as the President of the Indian Youth Congress, with immediate effect,” announced Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

First time polls being held in J&K without fear: DGP