BJP will sweep J&K polls: Defence minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claims BJP will win in Jammu and Kashmir, promising statehood post-elections and dismissing Article 370 restoration claims.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will sweep the elections in Jammu and Kashmir because it kept its promise and abrogated Article 370.
Addressing a rally at RS Pura for party candidate and national secretary Dr Narinder Singh Raina, the defence minister said that statehood will be given to Jammu and Kashmir soon after the polls. “Statehood will be restored after elections,” he said and urged the voters to vote for BJP, a nationalist party.
Rajnath slammed National Conference and Congress for being in cahoots with Pakistan.
“In a despicable attempt to win elections, National Conference and Congress are falsely claiming that Article 370 will be restored if they came to power. Let me assure you that Article 370 has been done and dusted forever,” he said.
Earlier, party candidate Dr Raina, in his address, promised all round development in his constituency. He said “better education, health facilities and improving the infrastructure were his priorities for RS Pura”.
“My vision for this constituency which is my home is a progressive, prosperous RS Pura where we can offer better education and better health services,” he said.
