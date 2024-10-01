Jammu and Kashmir elections: 65.58 per cent voter turnout in phase 3, results on October 8

Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voter turnout of 65.58 per cent till 7 pm in the third and final phase of the assembly elections in the Union territory.



According to a data shared by the Election Commission, Udhampur recorded a voting percentage of 72.91, Samba reported 72.41 per cent, Kathua at 70.53 per cent, Jammu at 66.79 per cent, Bandipora at 64.85 per cent and Kupwara 62.76 per cent.



"The elections were a resounding statement in favour of democracy in line with the CEC Rajiv Kumar's vote of confidence given during the announcement of the general elections in J&K on August 16," ANI quoted the poll panel statement.



The first and second phase saw polling percentages of 61.38 per cent and 57.31 per cent respectively. This is a the first election in J&K after it became a Union territory following the abrogation of Article 370.



Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that “J&K Assembly elections have marked a significant deepening of democracy, which will echo in the pages of history and continue to inspire a democratic spirit of the region for years to come.”



Increased voter turnout in areas once known for militancy: ECI

According to the ECI statement, elections witnessed significant increase in voter turnout in areas once infamous for terrorism and boycotting democratic processes.



“Polling percentage has increased by 12.97 per cent in Pulwama AC in the Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 compared to the corresponding elections held in 2014.”



"Zainapora AC in Shopian saw a 9.52 per cent increase while Eidgah AC in Srinagar registered a 9.16 per cent increase, reflecting growing confidence in the electoral process," the statement added.

Kashmiri Migrant voters were also empowered to exercise their franchise through 24 special polling stations setup in Jammu (19), Udhampur (1) and Delhi (4).



Vikas Raina, whose father, a principal, was assassinated by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists along with two lecturers in 1997, voted in Sopore constituency along with his wife Jagriti.



“It is crucial to ensure the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits as soon as possible. Alongside job opportunities in both government and private sectors, youths should also be provided land and loans to start business in the valley,” Raina told PTI.

The counting of votes will take place on October 8.



(With agency inputs)