Jammu and Kashmir L-G announces 5 lakh ex gratia for kin of men killed near army camp

JAMMU: Maintaining that human life can’t be compensated with money, Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of two civilians shot dead near the gate of an army facility in Rajouri. Soon after the incident on Friday morning, the Indian Army’s Nagrota-based 16 Corps attributed the gunfire to “unidentified terrorists”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The incident in Rajouri is very unfortunate. Condolences to the bereaved families. The price of a life cannot be set in monetary terms but still I announce an ex-gratia relief of ₹five lakh for each affected family,” Sinha tweeted on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Surinder Kumar and Kamal Kishore, both residents of Pahlyana, and another person, Anil Kumar of Uttarakhand sustained injuries. Kumar and Kishore were cremated in Rajouri on Saturday in the presence of thousands of people, including J&K BJP unit president Ravinder Raina, party’s general secretary Vibodh Gupta, BJP leader Neelam Langeh, Rajouri DC Vikas Kundal, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Dr Haseeb Mughal and Rajouri SSP Choudhary Mohammad Aslam.

Leaders of different political parties also visited the bereaved family and demanded a time bound probe into the incident and adequate compensation to the families of the deceased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a tragic incident and whosoever is found involved will have to face the law. Army is conducting a court of inquiry and police have launched its investigation after registering a case,” J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters after meeting the families of the deceased in Rajouri.

A delegation of the Pradesh Congress Committee. led by former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Ravinder Sharma. also visited the families of the deceased. “We have gone to share the grief of the Dalit families who lost their members in the tragic incident. A high-level time bound probe or a judicial inquiry is a must to provide justice to the victims,” Sharma, chief spokesperson of the committee said.

He said the Congress has always stood by the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With PTI inputs