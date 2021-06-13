Jammu and Kashmir L-G clears 40 lakh ex-gratia for councillor Pandita’s kin

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited the family of municipal councillor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rakesh Pandita, who was killed by terrorists in Srinagar’s Pulwama on June 2, in solidarity and sanctioned ₹40 lakhs to the family as interim relief.

Pandita was killed in the firing and a woman, accompanying him, was injured by terrorists owing allegiance to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group on June 2 in the Tral area of Pulwama.

The L-G told the bereaved family that a high-level investigation has already been initiated in the incident and promised stringent action against the perpetrators.

J-K Police earlier said that 20 persons have been questioned in connection with the killing of Pandita but no formal arrests have been made.

Officials said investigators also wanted to question the 22-year-old injured woman when she comes out of the hospital.

A police hand out released after the incident said Pandita, who was a protected person, defied the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and went to the Tral village without his personal security officers.