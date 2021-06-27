Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Civilian injured in yesterday's grenade attack in Srinagar dies

A case was registered in the matter and the area was cordoned and searches were underway, police said.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 07:27 AM IST
The attack that took place on Saturday around 6pm left 4 civilians injured, out of which one died.(AP file photo)

One of the four civilians, who was injured in Saturday's grenade attack in Srinagar's Barbarshah area, succumbed to his injuries, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Sunday.

The attack took place on a joint patrol party of the Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Saturday at around 6pm. “The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident, four civilians got injured and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries,” a police official said.

A case was registered in the matter and the area was cordoned and searches were underway, police said. An investigation is underway.

