Jammu and Kashmir: Schools, roads to be named after military personnel, artists

Schools, roads and buildings in Jammu and Kashmir will soon be named after members of security forces who died fighting militancy, military personnel who received gallantry awards, and prominent literary personalities and artists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has drawn up a list of 108 persons after whom the public utility structures will be named.

Majority of the names on the list are those of security forces, including policemen and army personnel, who were killed fighting militants since militancy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir.

The list includes names of top academics and artists who won Sahitya Akademi awards.

The union territory’s government on Thursday said its administrative council met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and approved the move to name schools, roads and buildings after “martyrs and eminent persons” as part of the Indian government’s “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative aimed at celebrating the country’s 75 years of independence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as 16 Corps commander

“As a mark of respect and acknowledgement of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the union territory, the identified infrastructure will be renamed after the martyrs and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir,” a spokesperson said.

Those named on the list include late assistant sub-inspector Mohammed Akbar, who lost his life in an attack after militants stormed an army camp at Mohra in Uri in 2014, killing several soldiers and policemen.

Paratrooper Shabir Ahmad Malik, who was killed in an operation against infiltrators in Kupwara in 2009, also features on the list of names.

The listed names also include Naib Subedar Chuni Lal of Jammu and Kashmir light infantry division, who was killed on June 24, 2007 in an anti-insurgency operation in Kupwara district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}