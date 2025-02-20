Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -25.36 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 20, 2025, is -13.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.36 °C and -13.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 94% and the wind speed is 94 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:11 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.85 °C and -13.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

With temperatures ranging between -25.36 °C and -13.02 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 21, 2025 -13.06 Snow February 22, 2025 -16.02 Light snow February 23, 2025 -13.50 Light snow February 24, 2025 -13.75 Few clouds February 25, 2025 -12.65 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 -11.16 Snow February 27, 2025 -10.08 Snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.57 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.36 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.07 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.16 °C Few clouds Delhi 19.46 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.