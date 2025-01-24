Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -30.51 °C, check weather forecast for January 24, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 24, 2025, is -18.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -30.51 °C and -14.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 05:45 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -31.31 °C and -11.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

With temperatures ranging between -30.51 °C and -14.98 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 25, 2025 -18.85 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 -15.20 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 -10.50 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 -10.37 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 -9.72 Scattered clouds January 30, 2025 -13.85 Light snow January 31, 2025 -14.92 Light snow



Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 22.14 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 26.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.42 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 25.57 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.05 °C Sky is clear



