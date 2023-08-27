A day after Jammu Bandh, 26 Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders released from Kathua jail

A day after the Jammu bandh called to protest the recent arrest of 26 leaders of the Yuva Rajput Sabha evoked a total response, the J&K administration released them from Kathua’s central jail early on Sunday.

26 Sabha leaders, including its president Vikram Singh and former president Happy Singh, were arrested on Monday night from Sarore toll plaza (Twitter/@rajput_of_india)

Jammu region observed a complete shutdown on Saturday, disrupting life in BJP strongholds of Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi districts as the protest against pre-paid smart meters, Sarore toll plaza, property tax and arrest of Sabha leaders gathered momentum.

“Police and civil administration officials from Samba district visited the central jail in Kathua around 4am and took the 26 leaders with them. Since they were arrested by Samba police on Monday night, they had to be handed over to them. They were sent to their homes separately around 5.30am,” the police officer from Kathua said.

The Sabha leaders, including its president Vikram Singh and former president Happy Singh, were arrested from Sarore toll plaza, where they held a dharna, demanding the rolling back of decisions to charge a toll besides installing pre-paid smart meters and imposing property tax.

The road at Sarore toll plaza in particular and the entire Jammu-Pathankot stretch is in a dilapidated condition with no facilities for commuters, which is why they were demanding the scrapping of toll.

It is learnt that the case against the freed leaders has not been quashed yet.

They were booked for breach of peace after the authorities imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which forbids the gathering of four or more people at a particular place, in and around the toll plaza on Monday night.

Meanwhile, hunger strike by nearly a dozen activists of the Yuva Rajput Sabha and locals continued in Samba town.

“The administration has only released our leaders. The rest of our demands are yet to be met. We have climbed one step of the ladder. For the past 100 hours, we have been on hunger strike and will not step back for the cause of Jammu. There is a long battle ahead,” said Lucky Singh, one of the Sabha leaders on fast.

Opposition smells opportunity

Jammu first witnessed a massive protest against smart meters on August 1. The region has been seeing protests for over a week against the Sarore toll plaza and property tax.

Saturday’s bandh was not imposed by any outfit and people themselves opted to stay away from work.

Opposition parties joined the protests, particularly after the Yuva Rajput Sabha took up the cause. The Congress, National Conference, Apni Party, PDP, CPI (M), Shiv Sena and Muslim Front have backed the protesters.

On Friday evening, the administration sent two senior officials, ADGP Mukesh Singh and divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, to defuse the situation.

Both the officials convened a hurried press conference and allayed concerns about smart meters and the toll plaza.

NHAI to study highway condition

National Highway Authority of India member Sudip Chaudhary will be visiting J&K on a three-day tour from August 29.

Amid the protests, Sudip Choudhary, a member (project) of the NHAI, will visit the region to assess the condition of the Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44), including Tarnah Bridge and Sarore toll plaza from August 29 to 31.

Subsequently, he will submit a report to NHAI chairman Santosh Yadav that will be submitted to road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari through the NHAI secretary.

