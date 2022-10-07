Home / India News / Jammu: Cops yet to file charge sheet in deaths caused from consumption of spurious cough syrup

Jammu: Cops yet to file charge sheet in deaths caused from consumption of spurious cough syrup

india news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 02:27 AM IST

The J&K police have, however, assured that a charge sheet in the case would be filed in the next “10 to 15” days. “Within next 10 to 15 days, the charge sheet will be filed. It is in the final stages,” said Udhampur SSP Vinod Kumar.

The incident took place in Udhampur’s Ramnagar and Jammu’s Bishnah between December 2019 and January 2020. (ANI)
The incident took place in Udhampur’s Ramnagar and Jammu’s Bishnah between December 2019 and January 2020. (ANI)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu/chandigarh

Over two years after 14 infants died in Jammu & Kashmir after consuming a spurious cough syrup, the police are yet to file a charge sheet in the case that has striking similarities with the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.

The J&K police have, however, assured that a charge sheet in the case would be filed in the next “10 to 15” days. “Within next 10 to 15 days, the charge sheet will be filed. It is in the final stages,” said Udhampur SSP Vinod Kumar.

The incident took place in Udhampur’s Ramnagar and Jammu’s Bishnah between December 2019 and January 2020. The matter came to light in January 2020, when the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by Jammu-based social activist, Sukesh Khajuria, in April 30, 2020.

Later, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research tested 34 samples of the syrup, which linked the deaths to the presence of parabens and diethylene glycol (DEG) in the syrup. DEG has also been linked to deaths of children in The Gambia.

However, over 30 months after the incident, a charge sheet is yet to be filed. “The delay happened because disability certificates were pending when investigation was handed over to me in April last year... An autopsy report was also pending,” said an investigating officer.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Topics
jammu and kashmir udhampur udhampur district + 1 more
jammu and kashmir udhampur udhampur district

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out