Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jammu orders immediate care for Covid affected families, orphaned children
india news

Jammu orders immediate care for Covid affected families, orphaned children

The Child Welfare Committee was directed to ensure rehabilitation of orphaned children through measures such as adoption, foster care, sponsorships.
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Nearly 500 children either lost either a single parent or both to Covid 19 during the second wave across Jammu and Kashmir. (Getty Images/Representative)

Jammu administration asked officials late Wednesday to identify and rehabilitate children orphaned by Covid-19 under the recently launched special assistance schemes for Covid mortalities (SASCM/SAKSHAM), which covers families that lost their sole bread earners due to the pandemic with pension and scholarships.

The District Level Task Force (DLTF) for providing care and protection to children affected by Covid-19 decided to immediately compile details of all Covid-19 deaths and the children affected thereof. Nearly 500 children either lost a single parent or both to Covid 19 during the second wave across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Child Welfare Committee was directed to ensure rehabilitation of orphaned children through measures such as adoption, foster care, sponsorships etc and also psychological counselling and nutritional support apart from timely referral for Covid-19 treatment if found infected.

Jammu district commissioner Anshul Garg said that a cash assistance of 1000 per month will be provided to the spouse or the eldest member of the families that qualify under the scheme apart from scholarship of 20,000 per annum for school going students and 40,000 per annum for college going students. A family in distress shall be eligible for scholarship for two children, if they are not getting any other scholarship, he added.

The meeting was attended by chief planning officer (CPO) Yoginder Katoch, district social welfare officer Ajay Salan, chief medical officer JP Singh, Child Welfare Committee, representatives of Seva Bharti Committee besides other senior officers of the concerned departments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This viral video of the world’s biggest Rubik’s Cube will leave you in awe

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP