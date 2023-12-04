Jammu: Retired school principal chargesheeted for cheating

Davindra Singh Soodan, a retired principal of a private higher secondary institute, was chargesheeted in the court of law after an investigation by the crime branch found him guilty of cheating the complainant, a spokesperson of the agency said. HT Image

The official said the case stems its origin from a written complaint lodged by Ghulam Sadeeq of Rajouri alleging that accused who was working as a principal in a private institute in the district took an amount of ₹1.54 lakh from him after assuring him to provide a government job to his daughter in lieu of his deceased wife on compassionate grounds.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted and the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of formal case for indepth investigation, the spokesperson said.