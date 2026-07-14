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Prashant Kishor declares assets worth 105 crore ahead of key Bankipur contest

As per the affidavit filed by Prashant Kishor, his gross assets are worth over ₹105 crores while his liabilities amount to ₹5.78 crore

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 09:47 AM IST
By Ruchir Kumar
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Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has declared gross assets worth over 105 crore and liabilities of 5.78 crore. His wife Jahanvi Das’s disclosed assets are around 112 crore with liabilities of 55.38 lakh, according to the affidavit filed with his nomination papers for the Bankipur Assembly by-election on Monday.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor declares gross assets worth over ₹105 crore and liabilities of ₹5.78 crore in nomination papers for the Bankipur Assembly by-election on Monday (ANI)
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor declares gross assets worth over ₹105 crore and liabilities of ₹5.78 crore in nomination papers for the Bankipur Assembly by-election on Monday (ANI)

The affidavit shows that Prashant Kishor owns movable assets worth 22.20 crore, while his wife’s declared movable assets is 99.52 crore. Their son, Daibik Bharadwaj, has movable assets worth 7.19 lakh.

Also Read I ‘No candidate of calibre for Bankipur bypoll': Prashant Kishor attacks BJP, says Abhishek Sinha ‘ran away’

Kishor has mentioned his source of income as business and profession, interest on bank deposits and dividends, while his spouse’s income is from consultancy, rental and interest on bank deposits and dividends.

Also Read I Bihar: Prashant Kishor, BJP's Neeraj Sinha file nomination papers for Bankipur bypoll

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ruchir Kumar

Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand &amp; Bihar.

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