Prashant Kishor declares assets worth 105 crore ahead of key Bankipur contest

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has declared gross assets worth over ₹105 crore and liabilities of ₹5.78 crore. His wife Jahanvi Das’s disclosed assets are around ₹112 crore with liabilities of ₹55.38 lakh, according to the affidavit filed with his nomination papers for the Bankipur Assembly by-election on Monday.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor declares gross assets worth over ₹105 crore and liabilities of ₹5.78 crore in nomination papers for the Bankipur Assembly by-election on Monday (ANI)

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The affidavit shows that Prashant Kishor owns movable assets worth ₹22.20 crore, while his wife’s declared movable assets is ₹99.52 crore. Their son, Daibik Bharadwaj, has movable assets worth ₹7.19 lakh.

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Kishor has mentioned his source of income as business and profession, interest on bank deposits and dividends, while his spouse’s income is from consultancy, rental and interest on bank deposits and dividends.

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{{^usCountry}} Kishor declared his profession as political advisor and consultant, while his spouse’s profession is listed as MBBS and senior advisor special projects at Apollo Indraprastha Hospital, New Delhi. As per the affidavit, Kishor has eight cases pending against him. The cases relate to unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty among other cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kishor declared his profession as political advisor and consultant, while his spouse’s profession is listed as MBBS and senior advisor special projects at Apollo Indraprastha Hospital, New Delhi. As per the affidavit, Kishor has eight cases pending against him. The cases relate to unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty among other cases. {{/usCountry}}