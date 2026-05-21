Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor moves to ashram on Patna outskirts, says ‘will stay here till next elections’

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor recently announced that he has shifted out of his place in Patna to live at the Bihar Navnirman Ashram on the city's outskirts. He is expected to continue managing the party's political activities from there until they acquire a good standing in the upcoming assembly elections. The Jan Suraaj Party founder shifted out of his house in Patna to live at the Bihar Navnirman Ashram until the party makes a considerable impact in the state's next assembly elections. (PTI)

The 48-year-old political strategist-turned-politician told reporters in Darbhanga on Wednesday that he moved out of his current house in Patna on Tuesday night.

“Last night I shifted out of the place in Patna where I had been living. The Bihar Navnirman Ashram, situated close to IIT-Patna, shall be my abode till the next assembly polls when the Jan Suraaj Party will, hopefully, make an impact,” he remarked. So far, he had been operating the party from a large bungalow named “Sheikhpura House” near Patna airport owned by the party's national president and former BJP MP Uday Singh.

On Nitish Kumar, West Asia crisis and government extravagance A former JD(U) vice-president, Kishor attacked former chief minister Nitish Kumar for his decision to step down from his position for securing a nomination to the Rajya Sabha. "The one who got elected as chief minister after the elections was unable to stop migration caused by economic distress. Instead, he chose to migrate himself, but not before ensuring that his son gets a foothold," he said. Kumar's son Nishant Kumar recently joined the BJP-led government headed by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

He also made a reference to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the assembly elections which granted 10,000 ₹each to 1.5 crore women. “The people of Bihar must think about the future of their own children while casting votes,” Kishore remarked. “They should not get swayed by leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar or Lalu Prasad, nor should they sell their votes for ₹10,000.”

Speaking about nation-wide fuel shortages caused by the ongoing US and Israel attack on Iran, Kishor warned of a higher surge in fuel prices and shortage of fertilisers in the near future. "People may witness an increase in petrol and diesel prices by up to ₹10 per litre. We may also face a major fertiliser crisis. Till now, farmers complained of black marketing; now they may face outright unavailability," he said. Petrol prices witnessed an additional hike of 90 paise per litre on Tuesday (May 19) while diesel prices went up by 87 paise, as reported by ANI.

His last blow was targeted towards CM Choudhary for alleged extravagance despite Bihar being one of the poorest states of the country. “Bihar is the poorest state in the country, but its chief minister lives in a 25-acre residence," he remarked. "Imagine the expenditure involved in maintaining its gardens. And now we hear that Choudhary plans to expand the compound further by merging the bungalow he occupied as deputy chief minister with the chief minister's residence.”

The I-PAC co-founder formed the Jan Suraaj Party in 2024. He belongs to a prominent political family wherein his elder brother NK Singh is a former Rajya Sabha MP and former chairman of the 15th Finance Commission and his late mother, Madhuri Singh, was a senior Congress leader and multiple-term MP from Purnea.