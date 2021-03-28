Janta Curfew became an inspiration for the world: PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the efforts put in by the country to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Addressing the 75th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi recalled the year-long fight with a special mention of Janta Curfew.

"It was in March last year that the nation heard about Janta Curfew. From very early on, the people of India have put up a spirited fight against Covid-19," PM Modi said in the monthly radio address.

The Janta Curfew later became an inspiration for the world, he added.

"The gesture of clapping and clanging utensils to honour the frontline workers was widely appreciated by them," said PM Modi.

"This time last year, the question was whether there would be a vaccine for Covid-19 and by when would it be rolled out. Today, the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India," he added.

The Janta Curfew was a self-imposed curfew put in place for 14 hours - from 7 am to 9 pm - on March 22, 2020. It was put in place after an appeal from PM Modi.

The Prime Minister asked people to stay off the roads and public places during this period. However, essential services like police, media, medical services etc were not put under purview of the curfew.

Announcing the measure, PM Modi said that it is "a symbol of our restraint" and "following our duty in the interest of the nation".

The Janta Curfew announcement was widely hailed by the people. Many Bollywood actors made a fervent appeal to their fans to heed the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Days after Janta Curfew, PM Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020. Later, it was extended thrice, with the final phase beginning on May 18, and concluding on May 31. From June 1 onwards, the country started reopening gradually, in what was termed as ‘Unlock’.