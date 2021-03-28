Home / India News / Janta Curfew became an inspiration for the world: PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat'
india news

Janta Curfew became an inspiration for the world: PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Mann Ki Baat today: The Janta Curfew was a self-imposed curfew put in place for 14 hours - from 7 am to 9 pm - on March 22, 2020 after an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST
People standing in front of their house and participating in Janta curfew clapping initiative.(HT File Photo/Satish Bate)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the efforts put in by the country to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Addressing the 75th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi recalled the year-long fight with a special mention of Janta Curfew.

"It was in March last year that the nation heard about Janta Curfew. From very early on, the people of India have put up a spirited fight against Covid-19," PM Modi said in the monthly radio address.

The Janta Curfew later became an inspiration for the world, he added.

"The gesture of clapping and clanging utensils to honour the frontline workers was widely appreciated by them," said PM Modi.

"This time last year, the question was whether there would be a vaccine for Covid-19 and by when would it be rolled out. Today, the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India," he added.

The Janta Curfew was a self-imposed curfew put in place for 14 hours - from 7 am to 9 pm - on March 22, 2020. It was put in place after an appeal from PM Modi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Over 4 crore vehicles on Indian roads are older than 15 years, says Centre

'Modernisation in agriculture need of the hour, have lost a lot of time': PM

3 injured as under-construction flyover collapses near Gurugram

Kerala CM ordering probe against central agencies shows his fear: MM Hassan

The Prime Minister asked people to stay off the roads and public places during this period. However, essential services like police, media, medical services etc were not put under purview of the curfew.

Announcing the measure, PM Modi said that it is "a symbol of our restraint" and "following our duty in the interest of the nation".

The Janta Curfew announcement was widely hailed by the people. Many Bollywood actors made a fervent appeal to their fans to heed the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Days after Janta Curfew, PM Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020. Later, it was extended thrice, with the final phase beginning on May 18, and concluding on May 31. From June 1 onwards, the country started reopening gradually, in what was termed as ‘Unlock’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mann ki baat pm modi janta curfew
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP