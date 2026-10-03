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HT Morning Brief October 3: Anti-CEC stir thwarted in Delhi; India basks in six-gold glory at Asian Games

Here are today's biggest headlines, from politics and world news to sports and entertainment.

Published on: Oct 3, 2026, 08:58:00 IST
By HT News Desk
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Good morning, readers. Here are today's biggest headlines, from politics and world news to sports and entertainment.

Anti-CEC stir thwarted in Delhi; thousands turn up in Mumbai

A protester in a Spideman costume climbs onto the front glass of a police bus during a protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over voter roll deletions near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
A protester in a Spideman costume climbs onto the front glass of a police bus during a protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over voter roll deletions near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Security forces on Friday thwarted attempts by protesters to gather at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, even as thousands turned up at Shivaji Park in Mumbai amid a spiralling row over alleged irregularities in SIR of electoral rolls. In the Capital, around 1,000 people were detained as authorities prevented demonstrators from reaching the designated protest site by stepping up deployment and sealing roads. In Mumbai, Cockroach Janta Party chief Abhijeet Dipke was among those at the protest. Read more here.

Officer flagged by ECs to cab secy oversees poll panel’s IT wing

The letters written by two election commissioners to cabinet secretary TV Somanathan about the alleged misconduct of senior deputy election commissioner Maneesh Garg dealt with a worrying removal of oversight into the working of the Election Commission’s director general of IT, Seema Khanna, HT learns. The two letters, written by Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi separately in July are identical in their language. While they do not mention a difference of opinion in the poll body, they are clear that Garg’s decision to remove the routing of the DG (IT)’s files to a deputy EC was a violation. Read more here.

India basks in six-gold glory; historic hockey, archery wins

Deep Dive

What triggered the anti-CEC protest led by Abhijeet Dipke in Mumbai?

The protest was triggered by alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which resulted in the removal of approximately 13 crore voters from the lists.

Why did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) choose to start their agitation in Mumbai instead of Delhi?

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke indicated that starting in Mumbai allows for a more impactful engagement, referencing the city's historic connection to Mahatma Gandhi's protests against colonial power as a powerful context for their movement.

How is the CJP protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's leadership?

The CJP is conducting a nationwide agitation demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and greater transparency in the electoral process, starting from their protest in Mumbai and planning to expand to other major cities.
Powered ByAsk HT

Five Indian nationals aboard a Kuwait-flagged tanker were rescued and brought ashore after the vessel was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian embassy in Oman said on Friday (local time). The Indians were travelling aboard MT Kazimah III when the vessel was struck by a projectile while passing through the strategic waterway. The embassy also thanked Omani authorities for their support and assistance in carrying out the rescue operation. Read more here.

‘Well done bro': Salman Khan lauds Smit Machchhar, says ‘will be a pleasure to fly with you’

Actor Salman Khan on Saturday lauded flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his heroics during the flight FZ1073 incident, saying that it would be a pleasure to fly with him. In a post on the social media platform X, Khan said that everybody salutes Captain Machchhar. “Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar,” Salmnan Khan wrote. Click here to read more.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

Salman Khan
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