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Anti-CEC stir thwarted in Delhi; thousands turn up in Mumbai

A protester in a Spideman costume climbs onto the front glass of a police bus during a protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over voter roll deletions near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Security forces on Friday thwarted attempts by protesters to gather at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, even as thousands turned up at Shivaji Park in Mumbai amid a spiralling row over alleged irregularities in SIR of electoral rolls. In the Capital, around 1,000 people were detained as authorities prevented demonstrators from reaching the designated protest site by stepping up deployment and sealing roads. In Mumbai, Cockroach Janta Party chief Abhijeet Dipke was among those at the protest. Read more here.

Officer flagged by ECs to cab secy oversees poll panel’s IT wing

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The letters written by two election commissioners to cabinet secretary TV Somanathan about the alleged misconduct of senior deputy election commissioner Maneesh Garg dealt with a worrying removal of oversight into the working of the Election Commission’s director general of IT, Seema Khanna, HT learns. The two letters, written by Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi separately in July are identical in their language. While they do not mention a difference of opinion in the poll body, they are clear that Garg’s decision to remove the routing of the DG (IT)’s files to a deputy EC was a violation. Read more here.

India basks in six-gold glory; historic hockey, archery wins

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Deep Dive What triggered the anti-CEC protest led by Abhijeet Dipke in Mumbai? The protest was triggered by alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which resulted in the removal of approximately 13 crore voters from the lists. Why did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) choose to start their agitation in Mumbai instead of Delhi? CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke indicated that starting in Mumbai allows for a more impactful engagement, referencing the city's historic connection to Mahatma Gandhi's protests against colonial power as a powerful context for their movement. How is the CJP protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's leadership? The CJP is conducting a nationwide agitation demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and greater transparency in the electoral process, starting from their protest in Mumbai and planning to expand to other major cities.

{{^usCountry}} All through Friday, from archery to hockey, amid a breathless streak from boxing and wrestling in between, came India’s best day at the 2026 Asian Games. Lalremsiami’s booming reverse-hit and Savita Punia’s calming left-hand stroke save was the fulcrum to India’s women turning the screws on China, ending a 44-year wait and fast-tracking their ticket to the LA Olympics. Kumkum Mohod struck 10s with such frequency that it stunned even the Koreans, and, alongside Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma, scripted a historic first for Indian recurve archery while stalling decades of Korean dominance. Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal packed punches that returned three champions from the ring, while on the mat, Sujeet Kalkal kept storming back from near-defeats. Read more here. 5 Indians rescued after Kuwait-flagged tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All through Friday, from archery to hockey, amid a breathless streak from boxing and wrestling in between, came India’s best day at the 2026 Asian Games. Lalremsiami’s booming reverse-hit and Savita Punia’s calming left-hand stroke save was the fulcrum to India’s women turning the screws on China, ending a 44-year wait and fast-tracking their ticket to the LA Olympics. Kumkum Mohod struck 10s with such frequency that it stunned even the Koreans, and, alongside Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma, scripted a historic first for Indian recurve archery while stalling decades of Korean dominance. Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal packed punches that returned three champions from the ring, while on the mat, Sujeet Kalkal kept storming back from near-defeats. Read more here. 5 Indians rescued after Kuwait-flagged tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz {{/usCountry}}

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Five Indian nationals aboard a Kuwait-flagged tanker were rescued and brought ashore after the vessel was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian embassy in Oman said on Friday (local time). The Indians were travelling aboard MT Kazimah III when the vessel was struck by a projectile while passing through the strategic waterway. The embassy also thanked Omani authorities for their support and assistance in carrying out the rescue operation. Read more here.

‘Well done bro': Salman Khan lauds Smit Machchhar, says ‘will be a pleasure to fly with you’

Actor Salman Khan on Saturday lauded flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his heroics during the flight FZ1073 incident, saying that it would be a pleasure to fly with him. In a post on the social media platform X, Khan said that everybody salutes Captain Machchhar. “Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar,” Salmnan Khan wrote. Click here to read more.

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