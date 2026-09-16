Beed, Fasting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on his way to Mumbai, is dehydrated, and his condition could lead to an electrolyte imbalance, a government doctor said on Wednesday, stressing the need for his hospitalisation.

Jarange dehydrated, at risk of electrolyte imbalance: Doctor

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Jarange reached Patoda in Maharashtra's Beed district around 11 am, nearly 14 hours after setting out from Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, where he launched his fresh round of agitation.

He was examined by doctors, said Civil Surgeon Dr Satishkumar Solanke of the Beed district hospital.

"Manoj Jarange needs hospitalisation. He is close to severe dehydration. He cannot travel merely based on IV fluid administration," said Solanke.

He said the Maratha activist will be put on intravenous drips as there was no urine output since morning.

"The situation can cause electrolyte imbalance. I have requested him . There is a need to recover the loss of electrolytes first. After that, we will suggest him to get hospitalised," said the health official.

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{{^usCountry}} An electrolyte imbalance occurs when the levels of essential minerals like sodium, potassium, calcium or magnesium in the blood become too high or too low. Symptoms include weakness and muscle spasms. If untreated, it can cause serious health complications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An electrolyte imbalance occurs when the levels of essential minerals like sodium, potassium, calcium or magnesium in the blood become too high or too low. Symptoms include weakness and muscle spasms. If untreated, it can cause serious health complications. {{/usCountry}}

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Solanke said Jarange's blood sugar is also on the lower side.

Earlier in the day, Jarange himself raised concerns over his condition, saying his tour to Mumbai might be cancelled as his hunger strike, which entered its 19th day on Wednesday, and long hours of travel had taken a toll on his health.

The activist said he was facing a severe burning sensation in the stomach and feet.

Mumbai Police earlier denied permission to Jarange, who has been demanding OBC quota for Maratha community members with Kunbi caste genealogies, to take his protest to Azad Maidan in the metropolis, citing law and order concerns during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

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Undeterred by the denial, Jarange on Tuesday set out for the Maharashtra capital in a convoy of cars, drawing hundreds of villagers en route who extended their support.

His carcade is scheduled to pass through Beed, Srigonda in Ahilyanagar, Hadapsar in Pune and Khopoli in Raigad district before reaching Azad Maidan in Mumbai on September 19, covering more than 400 km.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.