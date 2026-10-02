Javed Akhtar's jibe at CJP protest critics: ‘Same intensity’ for political jalsas?

Lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday questioned whether residents of Mumbai's Shivaji Park who objected to the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest over noise pollution would raise similar objections when a political party holds a jalsa at the venue.

Supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) attend a protest demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Mumbai, India, October 2, 2026. (REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh)

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Akhtar welcomed the residents’ concerns and their demand that authorities cancel the CJP protest, but suggested that the objections should be applied consistently to political gatherings as well.

“I am so happy that some residences of Shivaji park are getting sensitive about the noise pollution and asking the authorities to cancel the protest of CJP today at Shivaji park. I am hundred percent sure that they will raise the same objection with the same intensity if not more when ever there is any jalsa of any political party of Maharashtra is planned at Shivaji park,” he said in a post on X.

Deep Dive What specific concerns led to the CJP protest in Mumbai? The CJP protest in Mumbai was primarily triggered by allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that around 13 crore voters had been removed, and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Why did Javed Akhtar question the residents’ objections to the CJP protest? Javed Akhtar questioned the residents' objections to the CJP protest over noise pollution, suggesting that they should apply the same intensity of concern to political gatherings, like jalsas held by various political parties at the same venue. How did the Mumbai Police respond to the planned CJP gathering at Shivaji Park? The Mumbai Police denied permission for the CJP gathering at Shivaji Park, citing concerns over noise pollution, traffic congestion, and the need for appropriate civic permissions for public assemblies.

Also Read | CJP protest LIVE: Dipke arrives at Mumbai's Shivaji Park as massive crowd gathers for protest

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CJP holds protest against Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai

Dipke had announced the Mumbai protest as the first leg of a nationwide agitation, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and demanding greater accountability in the functioning of the Election Commission.

The protest comes days after Mumbai Police denied permission for the gathering at Shivaji Park, citing, among other issues, concerns over noise pollution, traffic congestion and disruption to movement in the area. Dipke subsequently announced the ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ at the venue.

Separately, student activists and AAP leaders are holding a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, also demanding Kumar’s resignation.

More than 500 protesters have reportedly been detained in Delhi, including AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh. Several attempts have also been made to detain All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora.

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Also Read | Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Walk peacefully, join protest,’ says Saurabh Bharadwaj; 500 detained, internet shut

Why is CJP demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation?

An Indian Express report alleged that Sandhu and Joshi had recorded objections to several decisions of the poll panel over a 10-month period, including matters relating to electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The reported objections included concerns over changes to Form 6, the centralisation of access to the electoral-roll database and decisions concerning voter additions, deletions and restoration.

The report triggered a political controversy, with opposition parties calling for Kumar’s resignation and seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention, while raising questions about the functioning of the poll panel.

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Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke explains why CJP is holding Mumbai protest against poll panel despite Jantar Mantar agitation outcome

The Election Commission, however, rejected the suggestion that the reported objections reflected a breakdown or lack of consensus within the poll panel. It said individual views, observations and suggestions are part of deliberations in a multi-member constitutional body, and maintained that final decisions, including those related to SIR, were taken unanimously.

In a subsequent statement, the ECI also sought to present a united front, saying decisions on SIR had the approval of all three commissioners.