Javelin deal to boost India-US defence ties, but tech transfer key to cutting red tape

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor highlighted India-US defence partnership while announcing India’s plans to buy a Javelin anti-tank missile system and hinted at co-production capabilities. But there is a catch to this announcement and brings the spotlight on bureaucratic delays on part of the US administration when it comes to procurement by India under the foreign military sales route.
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The decision to procure 16 units of Block 1 launch units of the Javelin missile system was taken by India immediately after Op Sindoor under the emergency procurement process, along with 64 FGM 148-F anti-tank guided missiles. The deal was worth mere ₹292 crore, and the delivery was to be made in one year time.
However, the contract had to be extended by the Indian Defence Ministry as the foreign military sales route approval was delayed by the US Congress. Hence, the purchase of the Javelin missile system by India was cleared this month and as such announced by Sergio Gor.
Incidentally, the Javelin shoulder fired anti-tank system story stretches way back to 2010, when this was the first transfer of technology offered by US under the Next Steps in Strategic Partnership (NSSP) agreement. But the co-production of the system was hit by the US as it refused to part with the seeker technology with India under the 100 per cent ToT (Transfer of technology) route.
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Incidentally, the Javelin shoulder fired anti-tank system story stretches way back to 2010, when this was the first transfer of technology offered by US under the Next Steps in Strategic Partnership (NSSP) agreement. But the co-production of the system was hit by the US as it refused to part with the seeker technology with India under the 100 per cent ToT (Transfer of technology) route.
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To add to the misery of Indian armed forces, the DRDO wrote a letter to the then government stating that its indigenous NAG ATGM system was ready, so there was no need for either Javelin or Spike Israeli system to be procured. The DRDO as usual could not deliver on its promise of an extended range ATGM, and India was forced to purchase Spike system (in hundreds) under emergency procurement after Chinese PLA transgressed into East Ladakh in May 2020.
While Ambassador Gor’s hint at co-production is welcome as the Javelin system is top of the line, the only way to bring India-US defence partnership much closer is by America offering 100 per cent ToT under the “Atmanirbhar” Bharat route.
Shishir Gupta is Executive Editor at Hindustan Times and one of India's top journalists covering national security, strategic affairs, foreign policy and geopolitics. Over the past three decades, he has extensively reported on India's military, diplomatic and security landscape, covering every major conflict and national security challenge, from the 1999 Kargil War and the 2020 East Ladakh standoff to Operation Sindoor in 2025. He has also covered major terror attacks, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, along with numerous Pakistan-backed terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley and across India. He has reported on national and state elections for more than three decades. A recognised authority on strategic affairs, Gupta has covered India's nuclear programme since the Pokhran-II (Shakti series) tests in May 1998 and has written extensively on global nuclear issues, Indian diplomacy and the country's expanding global outreach. He has also reported widely on international conflicts and terrorism, with a special focus on the Indian subcontinent. Gupta has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than four times, including Modi's first interview with the print media after becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. His other interviews include three with the Dalai Lama, as well as conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. He is the author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (Hachette, 2011) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (Hachette, 2014). He was awarded the Chevening-Wolfson Joint Scholarship at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, UK, in 1998 and participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the US State Department in 2006. He received the Ben Gurion Prize from Israel in 2011 and the K. Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Since 2024, he has hosted Point Blank, Hindustan Times' weekly YouTube show on global geopolitics.
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Home/India News/Javelin deal to boost India-US defence ties, but tech transfer key to cutting red tape
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