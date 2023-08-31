Centre appoints Jaya Verma Sinha as first woman CEO, chairperson of Railway Board

The Centre on Thursday appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the first woman chairperson and CEO of the Railway Board.

Jaya Verma Sinha will be the first woman chairperson and CEO of the Railway Board (HT Photo/sourced)

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Member Operations and Business Development) Railway Board to the post of Chairman and the CEO…..with effect from the date of assumption on or after September 1, 2023, a government notification read.

Sinha is currently posted as member (Operations and Business Development) at the Railway Board and has served at least 35 years at the Indian Railways.

The Centre further notified that Sinha would be assuming the post on 1 September, as the term of the existing head ends on 31 August. She will be incharge of the top post of the Railways till 31 December, 2024.

Sinha, an alumni of the prestigious Allahabad University, originally belongs to the Indian Railway Traffic Service 1986 batch Indian Railway Management Service IRMS) and she will replace outgoing head of Railway board Anil Kumar Lahoti.

