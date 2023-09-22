JD(S) joins NDA after HDK meets BJP brass

The Janata Dal (Secular) has agreed to join the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after striking a a political pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaders of the two parties announced on Friday following days of speculations and high-level meetings, although there was no clarity yet on how they will carve out the seats in Karnataka between them.

BJP president JP Nadda, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and home minister Amit Shah on Friday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy met Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in the national capital, following which the BJP chief said in a tweet: “Met former chief minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader Shri HD Kumaraswamy in the presence of our senior leader and home minister Amit Shah. I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them to the NDA. This will further strengthen the NDA and the vision of PM Narendra Modi Ji for ‘New India, Strong India’.”

In 2019, the BJP won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats, whereas JD(S) and the Congress, which were then allies, won one seat each. The JD(S) contested in seven seats but only won from HD Deve Gowda’s family pocket borough of Hassan. In May 2023, the Congress wrested the state from the BJP, and pushed the JD(S) to third place in the assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The JD(S) has aligned with the BJP in the past. In 2006, following the assembly elections in Karnataka, when no political party won a clear majority, the JD(S) teamed up with the BJP to form the government. Then, in 2018, the JD(S) joined hands with the Congress to form a Kumaraswamy-led government which collapsed the following year over differences between the two parties.

Following the meeting with the BJP brass on Friday, Kumaraswamy said there was an atmosphere of trust and confidence in the discussions. He said BJP leaders had provided assurances of a fair seat-sharing arrangement. “The date for JD(S) formally joining the NDA fold will be announced after the central BJP leaders speak to the state leaders. The focus is to win all 28 seats in the state to ensure good governance at the Centre,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that JD(S) would lend its unwavering support to the NDA in the upcoming election. “This was a formal meeting. The seat-sharing will be discussed in the coming days without any confusion. Right now, the important point is to win all 28 LS seats in Karnataka. And JD(S) will be supporting the NDA in every way,” he added.

Kumaraswamy said he raised the issue of the Cauvery water dispute with BJP leaders. “I discussed the Cauvery issue with Amit Shah. The state government’s negligence in handling the Cauvery issue has had severe consequences for our farmers. I had advised against releasing water in August, but unfortunately, our advice was not heeded. The government’s mishandling of the Cauvery issue is a matter of great concern,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Friday, former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president HD Deve Gowda said that the matter regarding the seat-sharing between JD(S) and BJP is not with him, adding that his son Kumaraswamy will discuss the issue. “It is Kumaraswamy who is going to meet the Union home minister. He will discuss,” Deve Gowda said.

Accompanying Kumaraswamy at the meeting were former Rajya Sabha members Kupendra Reddy and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, along with Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.

According to JD(S) leaders, Sawant has been tasked with coordinating between the BJP and JD(S) in the coming days.

None of the state BJP leaders, including BS Yediyurappa, were present during the meeting. The Karnataka BJP leadership in the state did not issue any statement on the meeting; however, the official X handle of the party posted: “A hearty welcome and congratulations to the JD(S) party for becoming a part of the NDA alliance in appreciation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s able leadership and development-oriented politics. This has further increased the strength of the NDA alliance and will give more strength in realizing the dream of New India of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although Kumaraswamy asserted that JD(S) had made no specific demands, senior leaders in the party said that it is seeking 5-6 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. “JD(S) is planning to contest in Mandya, Hassan, Kolar, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, and Chikkaballapura constituencies, while the BJP is reportedly pushing for giving four seats to JD(S),” said a senior leader who didn’t want to be named.

Reacting to the alliance, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara of the Congress said that the JD(S) has to explain how it is secular in light of the new alliance. “The alliance between JD(S) and BJP is not a matter of concern for us. We are confident that we will retain the 42.56% vote share which we have got in the assembly elections and win more than 20 seats in the state,” he said. “We have also had an alliance with them and it backfired for us… the JD(S) has been seeking votes claiming they are secular. Now, they have a lot of explaining to do.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON