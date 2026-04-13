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JDU issues three-line whip for MPs ahead of special Parliament session from April 16-18

The Janata Dal United (JDU) has directed the MPs to remain present in the Parliament from April 16 to 18 during the upcoming special Parliament session.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 11:39 am IST
ANI |
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The Janata Dal United (JDU) on Monday issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, directing them to remain present in the Parliament from April 16 to 18 during the upcoming special Parliament session.

JD(U) has asked its members to ensure their presence throughout the three-day session.(Representative/ANI)

JD(U), part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), currently has 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha and four in the Rajya Sabha, has asked its members to ensure their presence throughout the three-day session.

This comes ahead of the three-day special session, where the government is likely to introduce amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to streamline its implementation. The legislation aims to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also issued a similar three-line whip to all its MPs, mandating their presence from April 16 to 18.

However, due to delays in conducting the Census, the government is now considering proceeding with delimitation based on the 2011 Census data. The proposed amendments are expected to increase the total number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to around 816, with nearly one-third reserved for women.

The legislation, along with a proposed Delimitation Bill, is likely to be introduced as Constitutional amendments.

 
women's reservation bill rajya sabha lok sabha janata dal (united)
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / JDU issues three-line whip for MPs ahead of special Parliament session from April 16-18
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