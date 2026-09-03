Ram Temple CEO Jeetendra Mishra's old video with PM Modi at Adampur air base goes viral

An old video of Air Marshal (retd.) Jeetendra Mishra accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Adampur air base in Punjab resurfaced on social media hours after his appointment as the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Screengrab from a clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Adampur Air Base in Punjab in May last year. (X/@AshwiniVaishnaw)

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As reported by HT earlier, Mishra had accompanied Modi to the Adampur air base in May 2025, shortly after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military action following Operation Sindoor. The visit was aimed at countering Pakistan’s disinformation campaign and showcasing India’s military preparedness.

Mishra, who retired on April 30 as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command, was among the senior military officers involved in planning Operation Sindoor. He was later awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for his role in the four-day military confrontation with Pakistan.

Watch the video here:

Deep Dive What was the significance of Jeetendra Mishra's role in Operation Sindoor? Jeetendra Mishra played a pivotal role in Operation Sindoor as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command, overseeing military responses to the Pahalgam terror attack and receiving the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for his distinguished service during the confrontations with Pakistan. Why is Jeetendra Mishra's appointment as CEO of the Ram Temple Trust seen as a significant change? Mishra's appointment marks a transition from trustee-led management to a professional approach, aiming to improve security, logistics, and financial oversight for the Ram Temple amid controversies related to donation collections. How did the donation controversy affect the restructuring of the Ram Temple Trust? The donation controversy led to significant scrutiny and necessitated a restructuring of the trust's leadership to restore credibility, culminating in the appointment of Jeetendra Mishra as CEO and a shift towards professional management.

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Mishra's Operation Sindoor link

{{^usCountry}} Mishra’s connection to Operation Sindoor is significant. The Western Air Command, which he headed at the time, was at the centre of India’s operational response after the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mishra’s connection to Operation Sindoor is significant. The Western Air Command, which he headed at the time, was at the centre of India’s operational response after the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. {{/usCountry}}

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The operation saw India and Pakistan engage in four days of strikes and counterstrikes involving fighter jets, missiles, drones, long-range weapons and heavy artillery. The two sides reached an understanding to stop all military action on May 10, 2025.

Under Mishra’s leadership, the Western Air Command was prepared to strike targets in Pakistan within hours of the Pahalgam attack. He was also closely involved in identifying terror targets in Pakistan and deciding the weapons best suited to hit them while minimising collateral damage, people aware of the matter said.

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Mishra, who belongs to Bhopatpura village in the Bhatpar Rani area of Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, has more than 3,000 hours of flying experience. He served as a fighter pilot, combat leader and experimental test pilot during his career.

‘Opportunity to serve Ram Mandir and Ram bhakts’

In his first reaction to the CEO appointment, Mishra called is a “great fortune”. He was talking to news agency ANI when he said, "I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has given me the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts.”

He further thanked the selection committee, the Trust and Lord Ram for being given this responsibility. “I pray to God to grant me the capability so that I can shoulder it well,” Mishra added.

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