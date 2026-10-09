Jewar airport to be renamed Narendra Modi International Airport, UP passes resolution
CM Adityanath said the airport was expected to become Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country.
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday passed a resolution approving the renaming of Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Noida to Narendra Modi International Airport, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced.
Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Adityanath said the state cabinet was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Noida International Airport, describing it as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.
"The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar," he said.
Adityanath said the airport was expected to become Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More