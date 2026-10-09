Jewar airport to be renamed Narendra Modi International Airport, UP passes resolution

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday passed a resolution approving the renaming of Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Noida to Narendra Modi International Airport, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced. People stand on an escalator as they enter Noida International Airport (NIA) during a media visit to the project site, in Noida. (REUTERS)

Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Adityanath said the state cabinet was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Noida International Airport, describing it as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.

"The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar," he said.

Adityanath said the airport was expected to become Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country.