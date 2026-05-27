Pendra , Unidentified assailants shot dead a 46-year-old jeweller before fleeing with his bag containing gold and silver ornaments at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, police said on Wednesday.

Jeweller shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Chhattisgarh's Pendra; traders call bandh

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The incident occurred late Tuesday evening at the market in Kotmi village when jeweller Pradeep Soni was packing up his ornaments after the market business closed, a police official said.

Local traders were observing a bandh on Wednesday to protest against the incident.

Soni, a resident of Pendra town who runs a jewellery shop there, had gone to the market, located 16 km away, to sell ornaments, the official said.

According to preliminary information, three motorcycle-borne persons arrived at the spot and attempted to snatch the valuables from him. When Soni resisted the robbery attempt, they opened fire in the middle of the crowded marketplace, critically injuring him, the official said.

The incident triggered panic at the market and the accused fled after looting the ornaments.

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{{^usCountry}} Locals rushed the injured trader to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Locals rushed the injured trader to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Efforts were underway to identify and trace the assailants, the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Efforts were underway to identify and trace the assailants, the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Family members of the deceased claimed the assailants looted ornaments, including gold and silver jewellery, valued at around ₹50 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members of the deceased claimed the assailants looted ornaments, including gold and silver jewellery, valued at around ₹50 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The killing at one of the district's largest weekly markets sparked widespread anger among local traders, who are observing a bandh on Wednesday in protest against the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The killing at one of the district's largest weekly markets sparked widespread anger among local traders, who are observing a bandh on Wednesday in protest against the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A large number of people gathered at the district hospital where the body was kept. Family members of the deceased were demanding the arrest of the assailants before allowing the post-mortem examination to be conducted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A large number of people gathered at the district hospital where the body was kept. Family members of the deceased were demanding the arrest of the assailants before allowing the post-mortem examination to be conducted. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior police officials were present at the spot and monitoring the situation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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