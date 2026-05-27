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Jeweller shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Chhattisgarh's Pendra; traders call bandh

Jeweller shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Chhattisgarh's Pendra; traders call bandh

Published on: May 27, 2026 10:24 am IST
PTI |
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Pendra , Unidentified assailants shot dead a 46-year-old jeweller before fleeing with his bag containing gold and silver ornaments at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, police said on Wednesday.

Jeweller shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Chhattisgarh's Pendra; traders call bandh

The incident occurred late Tuesday evening at the market in Kotmi village when jeweller Pradeep Soni was packing up his ornaments after the market business closed, a police official said.

Local traders were observing a bandh on Wednesday to protest against the incident.

Soni, a resident of Pendra town who runs a jewellery shop there, had gone to the market, located 16 km away, to sell ornaments, the official said.

According to preliminary information, three motorcycle-borne persons arrived at the spot and attempted to snatch the valuables from him. When Soni resisted the robbery attempt, they opened fire in the middle of the crowded marketplace, critically injuring him, the official said.

The incident triggered panic at the market and the accused fled after looting the ornaments.

Senior police officials were present at the spot and monitoring the situation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / India News / Jeweller shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Chhattisgarh's Pendra; traders call bandh
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