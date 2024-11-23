Jharkhand election result live updates: Election Commission to count votes today. Can Hemant Soren govt retain power?

Jharkhand election result live: Security personnel stands guard near strong room on the eve of the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi. (PTI Photo)

Jharkhand election result live updates: The Election Commission of India is all set to begin the counting of votes for Jharkhand assembly polls on November 23. The counting will begin at 8 am across the state. The state held elections in two phases on November 13 and 20, for all 81 assembly seats. Both the JMM-led alliance and the BJP-led NDA are hopeful of victory, with exit polls predicting a possible win for the BJP....Read More

The counting process will begin amidst heightened security and all arrangements in place to handle EVMs and postal ballots. Jharkhand witnessed a voter turnout of 67.74 percent across both phases, with the second phase seeing a turnout of 68.95 percent.

Prominent candidates include chief minister Hemant Soren, BJP’s Babulal Marandi, and AJSU’s Sudesh Mahto. Marandi has predicted over 51 seats for the NDA, while Congress leader and Jharkhand incharge Ghulam Ahmad Mir has said the JMM alliance will win over 50 percent of seats.

Jharkhand's political landscape has seen many twists and turns in recent times. Chief minister Hemant Soren's resignation, followed by his time in jail, led to Champai Soren temporarily taking over. In a surprising move, once he was released, Champai Soren joined the BJP, the largest opposition party in the state.

In the 2019 assembly elections, despite a strong Modi wave, the BJP suffered a major setback, securing only 25 seats. In contrast, the JMM-Congress alliance secured a decisive victory, forming the majority government. This shift marked a turning point in the state's political dynamics.

The grand old party has appointed observers including Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Krishna Allavuru for Jharkhand to oversee the post-election scenarios.

Key details of Jharkhand election battle:

- The election in Jharkhand saw a close contest between two major alliances – the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc. Both sides were supported by prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, chief minister Hemant Soren, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who actively campaigned to secure a win for their respective parties. Their efforts were aimed at influencing voters and securing victory for their alliances.

- During the campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) clashed on multiple issues, including tribal rights, immigration concerns, and allegations of corruption.

- The BJP contested 68 seats in the Jharkhand assembly elections, with its allies All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) fielding candidates in 10 seats, Janata Dal (United) of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar contesting two seats and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan, contesting one seat.

- The INDIA bloc in the Jharkhand assembly elections comprises the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) contesting 41 seats, the Congress with 30 seats, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with six seats, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) contesting four seats.

- In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance secured 47 out of 81 seats, while the BJP won 25 seats.

- Most exit polls have predicted that the BJP-led alliance will secure between 42 to 53 seats in the Jharkhand assembly. However, the Axis My India exit poll has projected a win for the alliance led by chief minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).