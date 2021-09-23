Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jharkhand BJP leader Jitram Munda shot dead on outskirts of Ranchi
india news

Jharkhand BJP leader Jitram Munda shot dead on outskirts of Ranchi

Union minister Arjun Munda accused Jharkhand police of negligence, complaining that BJP leader Jitram Munda neither got police protection nor an arms licence that he sought after an earlier attempt on his life
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:28 AM IST
A Jharkhand BJP leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle on the outskirts of state capital Ranchi, police said. Union minister Arjun Munda asked chief minsiter Hemant Soren to order a probe into the lapses.

RANCHI: A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Jitram Munda, was shot dead in Ormanjhi area on the outskirts of state capital Ranchi on late Wednesday evening.

Munda, the Ranchi district president of the BJP’s scheduled caste wing, was taken to a private hospital after being shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Superintendent of police, Ranchi (rural), Naushad Alam said, “The incident occurred around 7pm. It is too early to say anything about people behind the crime. We are completing the legal formalities and investigating the case.”

The incident triggered a sharp attack from the opposition BJP, which accused the chief minister Hemant Soren of failing to control the law and order situation.

Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda rushed to the hospital where the victim was taken after the incident.

“His death is due to complete administrative failure. He had a threat to his life as he was attacked in past as well about which the administration was aware. He even applied for an arms license. The administration neither provided him security nor issued the arms license.” Munda said.

RELATED STORIES

The Union minister demanded that Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren order a probe to establish the lapses.

Former chief minister and BJP national vice president Raghubar Das also targeted the Soren government, saying “no section of society are safe in the current regime, be it tribals or women”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

WHO tightens air quality norms over health hazard

Bhupesh Baghel vs TS Singh Deo in the spotlight after FIR against Congress leader

UP govt recommends CBI probe into Giri’s death

Govt looks to screen 1st Netflix original at international film fest
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP