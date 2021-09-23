Jharkhand BJP leader Jitram Munda shot dead on outskirts of Ranchi

RANCHI: A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Jitram Munda, was shot dead in Ormanjhi area on the outskirts of state capital Ranchi on late Wednesday evening.

Munda, the Ranchi district president of the BJP’s scheduled caste wing, was taken to a private hospital after being shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Superintendent of police, Ranchi (rural), Naushad Alam said, “The incident occurred around 7pm. It is too early to say anything about people behind the crime. We are completing the legal formalities and investigating the case.”

The incident triggered a sharp attack from the opposition BJP, which accused the chief minister Hemant Soren of failing to control the law and order situation.

Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda rushed to the hospital where the victim was taken after the incident.

“His death is due to complete administrative failure. He had a threat to his life as he was attacked in past as well about which the administration was aware. He even applied for an arms license. The administration neither provided him security nor issued the arms license.” Munda said.

The Union minister demanded that Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren order a probe to establish the lapses.

Former chief minister and BJP national vice president Raghubar Das also targeted the Soren government, saying “no section of society are safe in the current regime, be it tribals or women”.