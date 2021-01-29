Jharkhand High Court defers bail of Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case
Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred bail of former Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asked for more time, in connection with the fodder scam case.
RJD chief's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, "Jharkhand High Court defers bail of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after CBI asked for more time, in connection with Fodder scam case. The matter will be next heard on February 5."
Ailing Lalu Prasad was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi from Ranchi on January 23.
The State Medical Board in Jharkhand had referred the RJD chief, who was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, for treatment to AIIMS.
Yadav, who had been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.
The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of ₹3.5 crores from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Customs to question Kerala Speaker for alleged role in dollar smuggling case
- Initially, he will be sent a questionnaire and later he will be summoned based on his replies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Listen carefully, farmers won't stop protests: Yogendra Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beating Retreat 2021: Ceremony marks end of Republic Day celebrations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand High Court defers bail of Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Rifles to relocate bases from Aizawl, says Mizoram CM Zoramthanga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast reported near Israel embassy in Delhi, car windscreens damaged
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Repeal farm laws, put them in a wastebasket': Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana now has its own brand of drinking water, calls it Mission Bhagiratha
- In a bid to encourage people to drink only tap water, instead of running after branded and packaged drinking water, the Telangana government has come up with this unique idea of creating its own brand and calling it “Mission Bhagiratha.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
83-year-old cave-dwelling seer donates ₹1 crore for Ram temple construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Over ₹230 cr collected as donations for Ram temple construction': Trust
- The Niranjani Akhada has donated ₹21 lakh for the construction of the temple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 2.84 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: State health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 terrorist killed during ongoing joint operation of security forces at J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s forces foiled all attempts to alter status quo on LAC: President Kovind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Come forward: Delhi Police appeal for information on Jan 26 violence
- Anybody in possession of any evidence has been asked to contact Delhi Police on call or send details on their official email ID. Police have assured that the identity of the witness will be kept a secret.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox