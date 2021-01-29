Jharkhand High Court defers bail of Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case

Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred bail of former Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asked for more time, in connection with the fodder scam case.

RJD chief's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, "Jharkhand High Court defers bail of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after CBI asked for more time, in connection with Fodder scam case. The matter will be next heard on February 5."

Ailing Lalu Prasad was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi from Ranchi on January 23.

The State Medical Board in Jharkhand had referred the RJD chief, who was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, for treatment to AIIMS.

Yadav, who had been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of ₹3.5 crores from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister.