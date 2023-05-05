Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ED arrests Jharkhand IAS officer in land deal case

ED arrests Jharkhand IAS officer in land deal case

ByVishal Kant, Ranchi
May 05, 2023 12:00 AM IST

ED on Thursday arrested Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, after around 11 hours of questioning in connection with its money laundering probe related to alleged illegal land deals.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, after around 11 hours of questioning in connection with its money laundering probe related to alleged illegal land deals, an official familiar with the matter said. Ranjan is currently the director of the state’s Social Welfare Department.

ED is probing a money laundering case related to alleged illegal land deals.

The 2011-batch officer of Jharkhand cadre reached the ED office in Ranchi around 11am, and was “formally arrested at 9.55pm”, said a senior ED official who didn’t wish to be named. “He will be produced before PMLA court on Friday,” the official added.

The ED had earlier questioned Ranjan for about 10 hours on April 24 in connection with its money laundering probe related to the fraudulent sale of around 4.5 acres of army land in the heart of the state capital.

Ranjan was deputy commissioner of Ranchi when these land deals were allegedly processed, people familiar with the matter said. He held the post of DC from July 15, 2020 to July 11 2022.

This is the second case in which a Jharkhand-cadre IAS officer has come under the ED scanner. In May last year, the federal agency arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal in a money laundering case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Kant

Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure. ...view detail

Topics
enforcement directorate
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP