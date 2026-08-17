Jharkhand protest highlights: 'Rahul Gandhi should stop writing letters, instead…’, says BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo

The development came a day after the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which is leading the agitation, announced plans to gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence on August 20 and demand his resignation.

‘Come to protest site’: Students urge Rahul Gandhi

One of the protesters, Baha Linda, while talking to news agency ANI, appealed that if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unhappy with the lathi charge on students, he should visit the protest site and withdraw support from the government, similar to his expression of unhappiness over the incident at Jantar Mantar.

"Rahul Gandhi says that he condemns the lathi charge. If you are really unhappy with the lathi charge on students, then we would like you to come to our protest site and withdraw support from the government, just as you expressed your unhappiness at Jantar Mantar," Linda said.

Protesters burn effigies of leaders

On the 23rd day of the protest on Sunday, students burnt effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi.

The protesters alleged that their “demands continue to fall on deaf ears”.

Top points