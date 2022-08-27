Jharkhand ruling camp MLAs all smiles as crisis knocks at CM Hemant Soren’s doors | See pics

As a political crisis stares at the Jharkhand government following reports that the Election Commission of India has recommended chief minister Hemant Soren disqualification as MLA, ruling camp's legislators have now been shifted to a guest house in Khunti, which is nearly 32km from capital Ranchi.

In pictures tweeted by news agency ANI, the legislators of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition were seen seated in a bus, all smiles, as they flashed victory signs to the camera. According to reports, two buses occupied by the legislators of the ruling camp were headed to the guest house guarded by security personnel. One of the images showed chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Sorent with the MLAs.

The development followed shortly after the third round of a meeting of legislators of the ruling alliance that was held at the chief minister's residence to chalk out a strategy to deal with the emerging scenario. The ruling MLAs are said to have attended the meeting along with their luggage.

Earlier during the day, BJP's Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, known for his controversial remarks, tweeted: "According to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sources, some MLAs reached Chhattisgarh at 2 am. Most of the MLAs are reluctant to go and are waiting for the orders of senior JMM leader Basant Soren. Some buses are parked in Ranchi for MLAs."

The ECI sent its opinion to Ramesh Bais on August 25 on a plea seeking disqualification of the chief minister as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan sources said the governor may take a call by evening on the ECI views on the "disqualification" of the chief minister as an MLA and send the disqualification order to the commission.

The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

(With PTI inputs)

