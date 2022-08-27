Jharkhand crisis: CM Hemant Soren leads ruling camp MLAs to guest house in Khunti

Legislators of the ruling coalation in Jharkhand were on Saturday being shifted to a guest house in Khunti district, neighbouring capital Ranchi. According to reports, the MLAs were led by chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren in two heavily guarded buses.

The development took place after a marathon third round of meeting of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) legislators was held at the Ranchi residence of the chief minister to chalk out a strategy to deal with the emerging scenario.

Besides the JMM, the Congress and Lalu Prsada Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are part of the ruling coalition.

Later, two images were shared with the media one of which showed Soren clicking a selfie with the MLAs – all cheerful-- from inside the bus.

Two buses, carrying Jharkhand MLAs, left from CM Hemant Soren's residence earlier this afternoon after a meeting of the UPA legislators.



Earlier state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said his party MLAs had been asked to come for the meeting of the ruling coalition with their luggage.

“We'll let you know if MLAs are asked to shift somewhere,” the Jharkhand Congress president told reporters when asked about the latest political developments in the eastern state.

A meeting of the Jharkhand Congress Legislative Party is set to be held at 8.30pm on Saturday. Party's state in-charge Avinash Pande will preside over the meeting.

According to reports, governor Ramesh Bais is likely to send an order of Soren's disqualification as an MLA to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday.

