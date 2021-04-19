Home / India News / J&J seeks permission for phase-3 trial of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in India, import license
india news

J&J seeks permission for phase-3 trial of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in India, import license

This comes close to the heels of the central government last week deciding to fast-track emergency approvals for all foreign produced coronavirus jabs that have been given a similar nod by the World Health Organization.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is a single-dose jab, whereas the three vaccines cleared by India so far are of doubles doses.(Reuters file photo)

Multinational pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has applied to India's drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India as well as import licence, sources said.

They said the company has sought an early meeting of the subject expert committee on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to take a decision on its application.

This comes close to the heels of the central government last week deciding to fast-track emergency approvals for all foreign produced coronavirus jabs that have been given a similar nod by the World Health Organization or regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain or Japan.

Such vaccines will be given emergency use approval mandating the requirement of post-approval parallel bridging clinical trial in place of conduct of local clinical trial under the provisions of the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules 2019, the health ministry had said.

According to sources, Johnson & Johnson had applied on April 12 in the Global Clinical Trial Division through the Sugam online portal, instead of applying to the biological division which deals with vaccines and other biologicals.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Need to resolve legacy issues through dialogue, not unilateral actions: Naravane

Simplify hospital admission process of Covid patients, Priyanka tells Adityanath

SII, Bharat Biotech receive 4,567 crore to boost vaccine production capacity

Covid-19 surge: States which have so far avoided lockdown-like restrictions

"Due to the technicalities involved, Johnson & Johnson has resubmitted its application on Monday," a source said.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is a single-dose jab, whereas the three vaccines cleared by India so far are of doubles doses.

So far, two vaccines -- Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine COVISHIELD manufactured by Serum Institute in India and indigenously developed COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech -- are being administered in India, while a third vaccine Sputnik V -- developed in Russia and to be imported and sold in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories -- has also been approved by the Indian drug regulator.

The government, meanwhile, on Monday decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age eligible to be vaccinated from May 1 and permitted state governments, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid vaccination johnson and johnson
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP