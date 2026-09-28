J&K Assembly passes statehood resolution with references to autonomy, Article 370; BJP walks out

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday passed chief minister Omar Abdullah's resolution seeking restoration of statehood, with references to autonomy and special status, after a prolonged debate in the House.

The BJP eventually staged a walkout from the Assembly before the resolution was passed. (HT Photo)

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The resolution, originally moved by Abdullah on September 25, was passed by a majority vote after several members of the National Conference (NC) and opposition parties moved amendments seeking the inclusion of references to the restoration of autonomy and Article 370.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders opposed the resolution and continued to raise slogans while standing in the well of the House during the discussion. The treasury benches also debated issues surrounding Article 370.

Congress leader Nizamuddin accused the BJP of "jingoism" and "subverting the Constitution" during the debate. He said that if the BJP believed in morality and was a "friend of Jammu and Kashmir", Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah would have fulfilled their promise regarding the restoration of statehood.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP eventually staged a walkout from the Assembly before the resolution was passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP eventually staged a walkout from the Assembly before the resolution was passed. {{/usCountry}}

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