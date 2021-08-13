J&K BJP functionary injured, nephew killed in grenade attack in Rajouri

A two-year-old child was killed, and six others were injured when a grenade was thrown at the residence of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s Rajouri town late on Thursday, police said. Jasbir Singh, the BJP functionary, his parents, and three other relatives are among the injured, they added.

The attack is the latest in a series of attacks on politicians, especially belonging to the BJP, in J&K. It came four days after a village head affiliated to the BJP and his wife were killed in Anantnag in the Kashmir Valley.

A police officer said Singh, 36, and his five family members suffered shrapnel injuries in the attack. Two of them were referred to a Jammu for treatment. The deceased was Singh’s nephew.

Security forces rushed to the scene of the attack immediately and launched a search operation to look for the attackers. A group of people staged a protest at the local Rajouri hospital over the lack of facilities there and shouted slogans against the police.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh condemned the attack. “We condemn the cowardly attack by Pak-based terrorists on BJP leader Jasbir Singh and his family,” Chugh tweeted.

Ravinder Raina, the BJP’s J&K unit head, said, “We strongly condemn the attack and appeal to Jammu and Kashmir Police to immediately arrest the terrorists responsible for the heinous and cowardly attack. They have claimed the life of an innocent child and injured six others. They will have to pay the price.”

J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh this week said three to four groups of terrorists have infiltrated into the region from across the border recently.