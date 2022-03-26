J&K: Cop shot dead near his residence by terrorists in Budgam

A special police officer (SPO) was shot dead by terrorists while his brother was injured in a terror attack in Chadbugh in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported. "At about 8:35 pm, terrorists fired at and critically injured SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam," a J&K police official said.

Ishfaq Ahmad's brother Umar Jan also received bullet injuries.

The duo was taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where Ahmad succumbed to his injuries. Jan is undergoing treatment, they said, adding the area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.The killing comes five days after a J&K police constable Amir Hussain Lone was killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in Soura area of Srinagar.

“Police had information that three terrorists were roaming in a car. A covert team of police was after them, and a brief encounter took place in which a terrorist sustained a bullet injury,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had said. On Wednesday, a police constable Mohammad Amin had received minor splinter injuries in a grenade attack by the terrorists in Rainawari area of Srinagar. There has been a surge in terror attacks in the past one month with the terrorists targeting cops and panchayat members. Three panchayat officials had been killed in the past one month in the Kashmir valley.

On March 11, a sarpanch named Shabir Ahmed Mir was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. Two days earlier, an independent sarpanch Sameer Bhat was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar. On March 2, suspected terrorists gunned down an independent panchayat member Mohammad Yaqub Dar in Srandoo area of Kulgam.