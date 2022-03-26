Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / J&K: Cop shot dead near his residence by terrorists in Budgam
india news

J&K: Cop shot dead near his residence by terrorists in Budgam

J&K special police officer Ishfaq Ahmed was shot by terrorists near his house in Chadbugh in Budgam. His brother was also injured in the shooting. The cop succumbed to his injuries in the hospital
A special police officer was shot by terrorists in Budgam, J&K((Representational photo))
Published on Mar 26, 2022 09:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

A special police officer (SPO) was shot dead by terrorists while his brother was injured in a terror attack in Chadbugh in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.  "At about 8:35 pm, terrorists fired at and critically injured SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam," a J&K police official said. 

Ishfaq Ahmad's brother Umar Jan also received bullet injuries.

The duo was taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where Ahmad succumbed to his injuries. Jan is undergoing treatment, they said, adding the area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.The killing comes five days after a J&K police constable Amir Hussain Lone was killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in Soura area of Srinagar. 

“Police had information that three terrorists were roaming in a car. A covert team of police was after them, and a brief encounter took place in which a terrorist sustained a bullet injury,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had said. On Wednesday, a police constable Mohammad Amin had received minor splinter injuries in a grenade attack by the terrorists in Rainawari area of Srinagar. There has been a surge in terror attacks in the past one month with the terrorists targeting cops and panchayat members. Three panchayat officials had been killed in the past one month in the Kashmir valley. 

RELATED STORIES

On March 11, a sarpanch named Shabir Ahmed Mir was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. Two days earlier, an independent sarpanch Sameer Bhat was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar. On March 2, suspected terrorists gunned down an independent panchayat member Mohammad Yaqub Dar in Srandoo area of Kulgam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir terrorism
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP