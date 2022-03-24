Properties of those sheltering terrorists being attached, says J&K Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday warned citizens against sheltering terrorists in their homes, stating that such properties are being ‘attached’. “Process has started for attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of terrorism as per section 2(g) & 25 of ULP Act. Don't give shelter or harbour terrorists/ terror associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law,” the Srinagar Police tweeted.



The J&K police's announcement comes in wake of a surge in terrorist attacks in Srinagar in recent days. Two police personnel were injured in a grenade attack on a checkpoint in Rainawari area of the state capital on Wednesday. On Tuesday, a police constable was killed in gunbattle with terrorists in Soura area of Srinagar.

However, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh maintained that the number of terrorists was decreasing but the violence in the union territory won't end till the youngsters possess guns and grenades, news agency PTI reported.

"The number of terrorists is decreasing but till the time there are guns or grenades, violence will continue. A person carrying guns or grenades has the capacity to injure and kill people. Their number is decreasing every year, terror-related events are also decreasing, but killings still take place," Singh said.

“I want to tell those who are still on the wrong path, who are being instigated by our neighbour and are carrying guns and pistols to kill innocent people, that this path is not right in any way, but will lead to destruction. Shun this path. There is a need to follow the path of development and prosperity,” the top cop said.

On Tuesday, minister of state for home Nityanand Rai in a written reply told Lok Sabha that there had been a decline in the number of terrorist incidents in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The net infiltration has decreased from 143 in 2014 to only 31 in 2021 and terrorist incidents also declined from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. As many as 257 terrorists were killed in 2018, followed by 157 in 2019, 221 in 2020 and 180 in 2021," the minister said.

