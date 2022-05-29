J&K L-G meets family of TV artiste Amreen Bhat killed by Lashkar terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met the family members of 35-year-old TV artiste Amreen Bhat, who was killed by Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Budgam.

“Met the family members of Amreen Bhat at their residence at Budgam. She was a strong-willed woman and a pillar of support to her family. The administration will provide every possible assistance and support to the family. We shall forever remember Amreen's indomitable spirit,” the lieutenant governor tweeted.Besides the L-G, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah has also visited the home of the slain Youtuber in Chadoora. “The killings of innocent Kashmiris have become a routine like those of Rahul Bhat, Shoab Ganai, Saifullah Qadri and now Amreen Bhat. And the Central government is unmoved," Mufti had said.

“We hope that the government responds in a way that stops it. They are saying everything is normal. But how is it normal that a woman is pumped with bullets in her home and a child is injured. Two days back this kind of incident happened with our off duty junior police officer. This is not stopping," Abdullah had said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has said that two Lashkar terrorists suspected to be involved in the killing of Amreen Bhat were gunned down in an encounter in Awantipora. Shahid Mushtaq Bhat and Farhan Habib has shot dead the 35-year-old TV artiste on the instruction of Lashkar commander Lateef, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar had said.

