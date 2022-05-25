Home / India News / Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat killed, 10-year-old nephew hurt in terror attack in Budgam
Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat killed, 10-year-old nephew hurt in terror attack in Budgam

Her 10-year-old nephew has been injured after they were fired upon by terrorists in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Amreen Bhat was a TV artiste and a singer who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms.
Updated on May 25, 2022 10:10 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A woman was killed and her 10-year-old nephew injured after they were fired upon by terrorists in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday. Local reports claimed that Amreen Bhat was a TV artiste and a singer who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms.

"At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10 year old nephew who was also at home recieved bullet injury on his arm," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

The incident comes within 24 hours after terrorist policeman Saifullah Qadri in the Soura (Anchar) area of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and wounded his daughter.

"Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

