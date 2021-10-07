‘Will give befitting reply’: J&K LG Manoj Sinha on killing of teachers in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that a “befitting reply” will be given to terrorists who killed two teachers at a school in Srinagar’s old town Eidgah earlier on Thursday. The victims were reportedly shot from point blank range after some unidentified men barged inside the building.

“A befitting reply will be given to perpetrators of the heinous terror attacks on innocent people. Terrorists and their patrons will not succeed in disturbing peace, progress and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The deceased teachers have been identified as Satinder Kour, the principal of the Boys Higher Secondary School, and another teacher named Deepak.

The J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the killing as “terrible news” and also expressed “deepest condolences with the families.” “Will the administration stop trumpeting the hollow slogans of 'normalcy' now?” a statement by the party read.

With the killing of the teachers, a total of five civilians have been targeted by terrorists in the three days. On Tuesday, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists gunned down three persons, including a popular pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindroo, whose death triggered widespread criticism.

Bindroo, 68, was attending to customers at his pharmacy shop when the terrorists shot him. He suffered several injuries, and was declared brought dead to the hospital.

Also Read | ‘He will never die’: Kin of pharmacist killed in Kashmir stay defiant in grief

Two other civilians – a street hawker from Bihar’s Bhagalpur, and the head of a local taxi stand, were also killed by the LeT terrorists.