Shots fired at school in Srinagar's old city, 2 teachers presumed dead

Indian security personnel stand guard near the site where a man was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the Karanagar area of downtown Srinagar on October 2,&nbsp;(AFP)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Unidentified men entered a school in Srinagar's historical old town Eidgah on Thursday and morning and gunned down its principal and another teachers.

The victims have been identified as the principal of Boys Higher Secondary School, Satinder Kour, teacher Deepak. Both of them reportedly died on the spot.

Preliminary reports show the victims were shot from point blank range inside the school. 

J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the killing. “Terrible news of killing of two teachers in Srinagar coming to fore. When will this dance of death come to an end. Will the administration stop trumpeting the hollow slogans of 'normalcy' now. Deepest condolences with the families,” the party said in a statement.

This was the fifth such incident of civilian killing in Kashmir in the past three days, four of which happened in Srinagar itself.

jammu and kashmir terrorism eidgah srinagar terrorism in jammu-kashmir + 2 more
Thursday, October 07, 2021
